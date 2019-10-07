Knife-wielding attacker punched Scottish woman and stole her dog

A woman was attacked in the street by a man who then stole her dog and drove away.

The 25-year-old was walking her dog in the Broomhill area of Glasgow on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

The 23-year-old man she was with was also attacked.

The pair were walking on Broomhill Lane near to Thornwood Drive at 11.30pm when they were both assaulted and nine-month-old Chihuahua Coco was stolen.

The suspect drove off in a blue Ford Fiesta, which was later located by police and found to have cloned number plates.

The suspect is said to be around 25-26 years old, 5ft 4ins tall and slim.

He was wearing black clothing, possibly a hooded top, and had a scruffy appearance.

Dog's whereabouts

Detective Constable Joseph Keith said: "Although the woman did not require any hospital treatment, this has been a very traumatic incident for her.

"She has been left very upset and worried for the safety of her dog, Coco.

"We are keen to trace the dog and the person responsible for this and I'd urge anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything or anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts to get in touch.

"Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4087 of 6 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."