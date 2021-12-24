The incident which left one man seriously injured took place on Tuesday in the Westergreens Avenue area of Kirkintilloch (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7.10pm in the Westergreens Avenue area of Kirkintilloch and also resulted in the damage of a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital after an assault by two others, where he was found to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are white men, one of whom was wearing all dark clothing and described as medium height, and the other was wearing a green jacket and is around 6ft in height.

Detective constable Mark Soutter said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening, and has not already spoken with police, to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2701 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

