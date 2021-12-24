Kirkintilloch disturbance: Man, 21, seriously injured in assault by two men

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured during a disturbance in Kirkintilloch.

By Craig Paton
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:03 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:07 am
The incident which left one man seriously injured took place on Tuesday in the Westergreens Avenue area of Kirkintilloch (Photo: Google Maps).

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7.10pm in the Westergreens Avenue area of Kirkintilloch and also resulted in the damage of a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital after an assault by two others, where he was found to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The two suspects are white men, one of whom was wearing all dark clothing and described as medium height, and the other was wearing a green jacket and is around 6ft in height.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: 'Squeeze in vaccine on Christmas Eve', says Jason Leitch as Omic...

Detective constable Mark Soutter said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening, and has not already spoken with police, to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2701 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.