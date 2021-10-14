Police Scotland officers executed a search warrant at an address in Townhead, Kirkcaldy, at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 13 October.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. They are due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, 14 October, 2021.

A search in Kirkcaldy led to police discovering a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £450,000.

Police Constable Craig Lyle from Operation Pinnacle (Fife Division) said: “A significant amount of drugs have been intercepted and removed from the community as a result of this recovery.

“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital in helping us identify and disrupt those engaging in the supply of drugs and I would continue to urge people to pass any information they have on to officers.

“Anyone with information about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

