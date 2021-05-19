Kilwinning assault: Police appeal for witnesses after a woman is robbed and assaulted in her own car on Montgomerie Terrace

Police in Ayrshire are appealing for information after a woman suffered ‘minor injuries’ during an assault when someone ‘reached into her car’ while she was parked in Kilwinning.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 3:12 pm
The incident took place at around 11.30am on May 12, when the 41-year-old woman was parked on Montgomerie Terrace.

She was first approached by an unidentified woman who reached in and assaulted her, and shortly after that a man – who was present during the assault – stole some of her things from within the car.

The woman was left upset and suffered minor injuries

DC Robertson of Saltcoats CID, said: “This incident occurred in broad daylight and left the victim with minor injuries and understandably upset.

"I would please ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dashcam footage or knows the identity of those responsible to contact Saltcoats Police Office quoting incident 2303 of May 13.”

If you would like to report information anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

