A bomb disposal unit was called in after the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock.

Police were called to Craigie Court in the town after the sudden death of a man at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But police discovered an item within the home that required the attendance of a bomb disposal unit.

Police bomb disposal unit were called to Craigie Court in Kilmarnock after the sudden death of a man on Wednesday (Photo: Google Maps).

A number of surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution, with neighbours kept out for more than 12 hours.

The item was deemed safe and people allowed to return to their homes at about 3.15am on Thursday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.