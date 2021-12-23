Kilmarnock death: Bomb squad called in after unexplained death of man

A bomb disposal unit was called in after the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock.

By Craig Paton
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 9:23 am

Police were called to Craigie Court in the town after the sudden death of a man at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

But police discovered an item within the home that required the attendance of a bomb disposal unit.

Police bomb disposal unit were called to Craigie Court in Kilmarnock after the sudden death of a man on Wednesday (Photo: Google Maps).

A number of surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution, with neighbours kept out for more than 12 hours.

The item was deemed safe and people allowed to return to their homes at about 3.15am on Thursday.

