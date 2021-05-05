The white Range Rover Sport, with the child's wheelchair and splints in it, was stolen in Kilmarnock between 6.30pm on Tuesday May 4 and 8.25am on Wednesday May 5 (Photo: Police Scotland).

A White Range Rover Sport, vehicle registration K88 HUT, was stolen in Kilmarnock between 6.30pm on Tuesday May 4 and 8.25am on Wednesday May 5.

The white car was parked on Wellpark Avenue, Kilmarnock and when the owner returned the vehicle was missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Sergeant Deans from the DAVRU at Kilmarnock Police Office said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries in relation to the reported incident which occurred on Wellpark Avenue, Kilmarnock.”

The child’s wheelchair is described as 'distinctive' as it has pink princess wheels and ballerina stickers on it (Photo: Police Scotland).

“The motor vehicle contained specialised equipment for the reporters 2 children.

"The vehicle contained a child’s wheelchair which is distinctive with pink princess wheels and ballerina stickers.

"There was also a set of “blue hey duggee” half leg splints.

“These items are of significant importance to the family and in particular to the children.”

The white Range Rover Sport with registration number K88 HUT was parked on Wellpark Avenue, Kilmarnock (Photo: Police Scotland).

“I am appealing to local people who may have seen the vehicle or someone acting suspiciously in the area and I would urge those who have private space CCTV, ring door bells or dash cam to check their footage and if you have any information which may help to get in touch.”

"Anyone who may have seen anything is also encouraged to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sergeant Wullie Deans at Kilmarnock Police Office by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0513 of May 5.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.