Kenyan police hunt three men over death of Scot found in sack of pineapples

Police in Kenya are hunting three men in connection with the death of a Scottish businessman whose body was found in a sack of pineapples.

Campbell Scott was found dead in a forest last month days after going missing in the capital Nairobi, where he had been attending a conference.

The death is being treated as murder and two people have been arrested so far.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it is hunting three men who have “fled and gone into hiding” following the “heinous crime and subsequent dumping of his body”.

Campbell Scott was found dead in a Kenyan forest last month | PA

It said: “The suspects are linked to the brutal murder of 58-year-old Briton Campbell Scott, whose partially decomposed body was found on February 22, 2025 in Makongo Forest, Makueni sub-county.

“Scott had arrived in the country just days earlier to attend a business conference.”

The directorate named the suspects as Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa, alias Edu.

It has posted images of them on social media site X and urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them.

Mr Scott was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

His body was found in a sack in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi over the weekend of February 22, with his hands tied.

Earlier this week a court in Kenya ruled two suspects in the murder inquiry can be held for 21 days for further police investigations.

Reports indicate the pair appeared in court in Milimani on Monday, after being arrested in connection with the death of Mr Scott.

Mr Scott, believed to be from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit-scoring firm Fico.

After his death was confirmed, a Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A spokesman for the National Police Service of Kenya described it as a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation being led by the country’s homicide unit.