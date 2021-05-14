On Thursday morning, immigration officials raided a residential property on Kenmure Street in Glasgow.

Local residents gathered to stop the van, who had taken two men from the property to prepare for deportation, from leaving the street.

Kenmure Street: Three people arrested following Glasgow deportation raid protest

One man had moved under the van so it could not move, and the protest surrounding it grew until hundreds of people were in attendance.

After around eight hours of this stand off, Police Scotland, who had been called by immigration officials when the crowds began to gather, announced that the two detained men would be released from the van.

They have now announced that three people were arrested after the protest.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed: “Two men, aged 31 and 32 and a 23 year old woman were arrested following [yesterday’s] police operation in Kenmure Street.”

The police clarified at the time in an official statement that they were in attendance for public safety reasons, saying: “"The call was made by UK Immigration Enforcement (UKIE) after a group of protesters gathered at the address where UKIE staff were in attendance.

"Police Scotland does not assist in the removal of asylum seekers. Officers are at the scene to police the protest and to ensure public safety."

The First Minister commented on the incident saying that she strongly disagreed with the Home Office’s decision to attempt to deport someone in an area with high coronavirus figures, and “in the heart of a community celebrating Eid.”

She added: “My office is making urgent enquiries.”

