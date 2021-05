One protester has wedged himself under the van to stop it driving away.

As our pictures show, the incident quickly escalated, with some protesters wedging themselves under the van.

Police have been deployed to Kenmure Street in Pollockshields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Activists chanting 'let them go' are blocking the path of an immigration enforcement van

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Protesters are stopping the van from leaving the street

A number of protesters have put themselves in the path of the van

The activity is focused on Kenmure Street in Pollokshields.

Police are keeping the public back from the van

Some protesters have been making speeches and leading chants.

Police say they do not enforce immigration action, and can only police the protest.

Residents have come out against the enforcement action by the UK Government.

A number of signs have been put up by local residents.

Dozens of activists arrived on the street, and police have already removed a number of protesters.

Officers say they were called to support immigration officials after they were blocked in.

The stand-off between protesters and the authorities is ongoing.

The number of officers in the area is steadily increasing.

More and more people have been gathering at the protest.