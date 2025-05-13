A man has been arrested following the incidents involving properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over suspected arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He has been held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in relation to three fires, including a Kentish Town property where the Prime Minister used to live.

A forensics officer with a dog is seen in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire | PA

The man is also being questioned over a vehicle fire in the same street and a fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

A Met statement said: “The 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, May 13 on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody.

“The arrest relates to three incidents. On Monday May 12 at 0135hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address in NW5.

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.

“As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Inquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it.

“The investigation team are also considering two other incidents – a vehicle fire in NW5 on Thursday May 8 and a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on Sunday May 11 – and are investigating whether they may be linked to the fire in NW5 on May 12.

“All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister and other figures in public life must be “properly protected”.

Asked about for his reaction to the arrest, Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “Well, it’s obviously a very concerning story, and it’s right that the police take it very seriously.

“I can’t comment on a live police investigation. I don’t know the details, but it’s important that the Prime Minister and anyone in public life has their family, their homes, protected.

“We have robust disagreements in politics, but I want to ensure anyone who chooses to go into public life feels that they’ll be properly protected and that we have civility in our debate.