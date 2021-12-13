It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).

The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross negligence in maritime traffic and "gross sea drunkenness".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPS confirmed the cause of the collision is still unclear.

Karin Hoej : Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the Danish cargo ship capsized after the collision and a major search mission was carried out for two missing persons.

One of the missing crew members was found on board the towed ship Karin Hoej, but the other person is still missing.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.