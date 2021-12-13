Karin Hoej : Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden.

By Katharine Hay
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:57 pm

It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).

The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross negligence in maritime traffic and "gross sea drunkenness".

The SPS confirmed the cause of the collision is still unclear.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the Danish cargo ship capsized after the collision and a major search mission was carried out for two missing persons.

One of the missing crew members was found on board the towed ship Karin Hoej, but the other person is still missing.

