Judge orders killer Axel Rudakubana from dock as horror of ‘sadistic’ Southport murders outlined

Child-killer shouts “I’m glad they’re dead” as he is held in custody suite

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A High Court judge ordered child-killer Axel Rudakubana to be removed from the dock as the full horror of the “sadistic” murders of three children in Southport were outlined.

Liverpool Crown Court was told the 18-year-old said “I’m glad they’re dead” as he was held in a custody suite after killing the three girls at a Southport dance class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said the injuries suffered by the Southport murder victims were “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature”.

Axel Rudakubana | PA

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killings, admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

The judge, Mr Justice Goose, ordered Rudakubana to leave the dock shortly after the start of the hearing as he shouted repeatedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One family member shouted “coward”, while others shook their heads as he left.

Rudakubana had been shouting: “It’s not my fault, I feel ill”, and repeatedly shouted for a paramedic.

The court heard the Rudakubana’s killings were a “pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them”.

When the judge tried to carry on with the case, Rudakubana shouted: “Don’t continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police escort a prison van believed to contain Axel Rudakubana arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for his sentencing after he admitted the murders of three girls at a dance class in Southport | PA

Horrific CCTV was played to the court including footage showing one child trying to leave the building but being pulled back in.

Gasps and sobs were heard from the public gallery as the girl was seen to re-emerge and collapse on the floor outside.

One woman in the public gallery put her hand over her face and sobbed, being comforted by those sitting next to her, as the video was played.

Family members were given the option to leave court ahead of CCTV being played, but all remained in the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her opening of the case, Deanna Heer KC told the court: “Three children were killed, two of whom suffered particularly horrific injuries which are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature; and the defendant attempted to kill 10 others, inflicting a number of stab wounds upon them, including to their backs as they tried to escape.”

Wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical mask, Rudakubana entered the dock shortly after 11.45am.

He immediately sat and put his head down on to his knees and did not respond at all when asked to confirm his name.

Dock officers were then asked if they could hear proceedings, which they replied that they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecution opening continued in his absence and Mr Justice Goose said he would be brought back in to be sentenced later in the day.

Ms Heer told the court that images and documents were found on Rudakubana’s devices “which demonstrated that he had a long standing obsession with violence, killing and genocide”.

“Amongst those documents was a version of the Al-Qaeda training manual, which provides instruction on how to commit acts of terror, including with a knife and with poisons, including ricin,” she added.

A number of weapons were also recovered in searches of his home, including the biological toxin ricin which the defendant had produced in his bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Heer added: “Having researched atrocities committed by others, the evidence suggests that he set out to emulate them on the 29 July. There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn’t fighting for a cause.

“His only purpose was to kill, and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing.

“Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say, “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I’m so glad… so happy’.”