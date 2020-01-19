Journalist Deborah Orr 'raped twice' while student at St Andrews University

The late newspaper columnist Deborah Orr was gang-raped while a student a St Andrews University in the 1980s, her new memoir reveals.

Ms Orr, who died last October from breast cancer, wrote an account of two separate attacks in her memoir Motherwell: A Girlhood, which has been published posthumously.

The writer said she was left "terrified of men" following the sexual assaults at the university, where she studied English literature.

READ MORE: Concern over dating apps after rise of rapes linked to online dating

She described how two men "I'd seen around, and who seemed quite friendly and fun" knocked on her door late at night before they "dragged" her into a corridor and raped her.

"They giggled hysterically but quietly throughout. I made no sound," she wrote.

READ MORE: Bid to let rape victims self refer for forensic examination

In a separate incident, a man followed her into her room after a party and raped her while drunk, according to an extract of the memoir published in The Sunday Times.

Orr, who was born in Motherwell, was made the first female editor of The Guardian's Weekend magazine in 1993.

She was married to writer and critic Will Self for 11 years.