Emergency services were called to a fire at Whitesbridge Avenue on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Mr Dalziel, 47, was discovered seriously injured inside the property and taken to hospital but later died.

Police Scotland say the recently-charged man, 57, will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court today.

A 38-year-old man, previously charged in connection with the death, appeared in court in May 2021.

