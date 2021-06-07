The 38-year-old, who is currently manager of Bristol Rovers, is accused of pushing the then Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel, at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium in April 2019, leaving the former Hearts boss with a damaged tooth.

Barton – who also had spells as a player with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Burnley and Marseille – was managing Fleetwood Town at the time of the alleged incident.

Barton was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Barton is due to go on trial later on Monday (June 7) at Sheffield Crown Court before the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

Stendel served as manager of Hearts after taking over in December 2019, but left after the team was relegated during the 2020 covid-shortened season, at which point he was replaced by Robbie Neilson.

Joey Barton arriving at Sheffield Crown Court where he is charged with causing actual bodily harm to the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April 2019.

