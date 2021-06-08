Jay Gallacher, 15, died following a crash on Church Street in Harthill, North Lanarkshire, at about 8pm on Saturday, 5 June.

Police said the boy had been cycling along Baird Terrace when he was struck by a bus.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Jay Gallacher, 15, who died following a crash in Harthill picture: Police Scotland

It is understood the driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Jay’s family have released the following statement: “On the evening of Saturday the 5th of June, our whole world changed forever. Our beautiful 15-year-old son, Jay Gallacher sadly lost his life. Jay’s loss to our family cannot be described in words and he will be sorely missed.

“Jay was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We were all looking forward to celebrating his milestone 16th birthday in August.

“He was a quiet boy with a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone. He loved playing computer games and riding on his bike and always had a cheeky smile that would light up a room wherever he went.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of condolence and all our family and friends who are supporting us through this difficult time. Although we are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving, we would now appreciate privacy to grieve our loss.

“Jay, you will always be in our hearts. Fly high son, until we meet again.”

