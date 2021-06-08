Jay Gallacher: Family pay tribute to 15-year-old boy who died in crash

The family of a teenage boy who died in a car crash have paid tribute to their “much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.”

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:13 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Jay Gallacher, 15, died following a crash on Church Street in Harthill, North Lanarkshire, at about 8pm on Saturday, 5 June.

Police said the boy had been cycling along Baird Terrace when he was struck by a bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Jay Gallacher, 15, who died following a crash in Harthill picture: Police Scotland

Read More

Read More
Moray lifeboat volunteer who made hoax emergency calls to gain experience is sen...

It is understood the driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Jay’s family have released the following statement: “On the evening of Saturday the 5th of June, our whole world changed forever. Our beautiful 15-year-old son, Jay Gallacher sadly lost his life. Jay’s loss to our family cannot be described in words and he will be sorely missed.

“Jay was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We were all looking forward to celebrating his milestone 16th birthday in August.

“He was a quiet boy with a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone. He loved playing computer games and riding on his bike and always had a cheeky smile that would light up a room wherever he went.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of condolence and all our family and friends who are supporting us through this difficult time. Although we are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving, we would now appreciate privacy to grieve our loss.

“Jay, you will always be in our hearts. Fly high son, until we meet again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.