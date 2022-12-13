Italian tourist sentenced for causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son in A96 crash

Alfredo Ciociola was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston after having been found guilty of causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola four years ago.
Frederico Ciociola, Francesco Patane, Concetta Passanisi, Morag Mary Smith, and Alfredo Ciociola were all injured in the incident with Concetta Passanisi’s injuries initially described as life threatening in the incident that took place on 26 July 2018 on the A96 Huntly to Keith Road.
The court heard that Ciociola had hired a white Fiat Talento 9-seater minibus to drive from Edinburgh to Inverness with his partner Concetta, his two young boys Lorenzo and Frederico and his friend Francesco and partner Frances.
At about 11.50pm, on the road near to the Drummuir junction, Alfredo Ciociola drifted into the southbound lane directly in front of Morag’s Smith’s orange Nissan X-Trail.
Smith had been driving back from a line dancing club with her friends Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie and Audrey Appleby when the crash happened, killing all in the vehicle.
Prosecutors pursued Ciociola’s extradition from Sicily after he did not appear for trial in August 2021. He contested the extradition but returned to Scotland this year and was sentenced and disqualified from driving in the United Kingdom for 10 years.
David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime thanked the Italian services for their cooperation to ensure justice. He said: “This case shows the truly tragic consequences of careless and criminal driving and the devastating effect it has on so many lives.
“Alfredo Ciociola’s refusal to come back to Scotland to face the consequences of his actions earlier caused those affected more distress.
“I would like to thank the police, our International Co-operation Unit and Italian authorities for their cooperation and commitment to the effective and fair administration of justice.
“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died as they try to cope with such terrible loss.”