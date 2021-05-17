Time for Inclusive Education are an award winning charity that works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying in schools by introducing LGBT Inclusive Education.

They tweeted a picture of the graffiti across from their offices, that read ‘f*g’ and ‘wh*re’.

Jordan Daly, co-founder and Director of charity Time For Inclusive Education said: "We were disappointed to see this graffiti across from our offices, and we are grateful to Councillor Angus Millar for working with us to remove it.

"We spend every day working to address prejudice against LGBT people and their families in Scotland, by tackling the bullying that LGBT young people still experience in our schools.

"We know through our work that prejudice against any community of people escalates - from the normalised use of slurs, to graffiti on walls, to people being excluded, to bullying and violence - and that is why it is so important that we all challenge prejudice whenever we see it.

“Unfortunately, graffiti like this is a further, and stark, reminder that we have some distance to go before people can feel confident walking the streets without seeing homophobic or sexist slurs written on the side of buildings.

"Any member of the public can report offensive or hateful graffiti to their Local Authority for removal, and we would encourage anyone who sees graffiti like this to do so."

Monday, May 17, marks International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

