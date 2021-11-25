Inverness sex attacker chased away as woman left shaken by assault

The incident happened on Brown Street, around 2.15am. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was left uninjured, but shaken.

The suspect is described as being a man, around 40-years-old, approximately 5ft 8, slim build, with tanned complexion and short, messy, dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured top or jacket, with light-coloured trousers.

Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of this incident and the man was chased from the area by both the victim herself and a friend.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday morning.

“We remain committed to tackling incidents of violent and sexual crime and will be increasing our patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.