A large police presence could be seen in the area, and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021, officers were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured on High Street, Inverkeithing.
“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
