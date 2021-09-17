According to Police Scotland, the injured man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, were he is being treated for his injuries.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021, officers were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured on High Street, Inverkeithing.

Police responded to an incident on Inverkeithing High Street on Friday. Photo: Fife jammer locations

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.