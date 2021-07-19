Police say the disturbance happened at Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday as the cameras continued to roll on a parade scene being filmed in the city centre.

Some streets will be closed on various days for the rest of the month due to filming, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action’” in some cases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indiana Jones movie: Teenager arrested after disturbance during filming of new blockbuster in Glasgow

According to a list of street closures and timings on the Glasgow City Council website this is the case for Renfield Street between Drury Lane and West George Street from 7am to 7pm on July 14-22.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Glasgow arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy following a disturbance on Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday, 17 July.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.