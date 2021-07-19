Indiana Jones movie: Teenager arrested after disturbance during filming of new blockbuster in Glasgow

A teenage boy has been arrested after an incident amid filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones movie in Glasgow.

By Douglas Barrie
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:12 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:09 pm
Police say the disturbance happened at Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday as the cameras continued to roll on a parade scene being filmed in the city centre.

Some streets will be closed on various days for the rest of the month due to filming, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action’” in some cases.

According to a list of street closures and timings on the Glasgow City Council website this is the case for Renfield Street between Drury Lane and West George Street from 7am to 7pm on July 14-22.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Glasgow arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy following a disturbance on Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday, 17 July.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

