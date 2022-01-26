Police Scotland believe the man photographed may hold information which will assist them with their ongoing investigation into an incident at a Glasgow football stadium.

The incident occurred during the Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen match at Ibrox on March 12, 2020.

It is not yet clear what the incident involved but the man or anyone who recognises him is urged to contact the police.

CCTV images of man following an incident which occurred during the Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen match at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 (Photo: Police Scotland).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have vital information which would assist their enquiries into this matter.

"The man, or anyone recognises the man in the image, is urged to please call officers at Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2194 of 12 March, 2020.

"Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you can give your information anonymously.

