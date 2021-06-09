Emergency services were called to a property in Scott Street at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Ian Menzies, 55, was found and the death is being treated as murder, with Police Scotland saying they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Ian Menzies: Family of murdered Perth man describe him as "the best dad, grandad and brother"

A statement from the family issued through the force said: "Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world. He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family.

"Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed."

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers."

Reporting by PA

