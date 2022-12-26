News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hunt for man who assaulted woman in Edinburgh on Christmas Day

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a woman on Christmas Day before fleeing in a getaway car which was later set on fire.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

The 32-year-old woman was attacked in the Graysknowe area of Edinburgh at around 6pm.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a dark Volkswagen which was parked nearby and left the area.

Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Corstorphine CID, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we can be thankful that the victim was not more seriously injured.”

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a woman on Christmas Day before fleeing in a getaway car which was later set on fire.
Hide Ad

The woman did not require hospital treatment, Police Scotland said.

Investigations have revealed that the suspected getaway car was left in West Pilton Lea, around six miles away, by two men at around 6.45pm the same day.

Hide Ad

Later that night, at around 11.30pm, a man was seen returning to the vehicle and setting it alight.

Mr Tait said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, or was in either the Graysknowe or West Pilton Lea areas and witnessed anything suspicious, to please come forward.”

Hide Ad

Detectives described the suspect as white, around 6ft and of slim build, He was wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Officers said anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1821 of December 25.