Hunt for Glasgow rail station sex attacker

At around 5.30pm on Saturday October 9, the victim was approached by a man walking towards Mount Florida station, close to Hampden Park.

While they both stood at platform one of the station, the man sexually assaulted her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They both boarded the 5.46pm service towards Glasgow Central and the man sat in the seat across from the victim. He continued to make sexual comments towards her throughout the journey.

Sexual assault scene: Mount Florida station

The man is described as white, in his mid-thirties, and of slim build. He had short ginger hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt with a beige denim jacket.

British Transport Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those who may have sat near them on the train, to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 280 of 14/10/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.