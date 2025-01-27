Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law to go on trial over extortion and drug charges

The trial comes after a not-guilty plea was entered at the High Court in Glasgow

The brother-in-law of former first minister Humza Yousaf will stand trial after he denied extortion and drug charges in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Humza Yousaf speaks at the time of his resignation as first minister. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Ramsay El-Nakla, 37, the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has denied intimidating and extorting a sum of money from the man who died and being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Police Scotland said Ryan Munro, 36, was seriously injured in an incident that took place at a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on January 10, 2024, and later died in hospital.

Stephen Stewart, 51; Jennifer Souter, 39; and Victoria McGowan, 42; have all denied abducting Mr Munro, threatening him and placing him in an extreme state of fear and alarm, causing him to leap out of the window.

A preliminary hearing at Glasgow High Court also heard all three have further denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine at two different address in Dundee between July 1, 2023 and January 11, 2024.

The not guilty was entered at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday | John Devlin/NationalWorld

Stewart, McGowan and El-Nakla also deny being concerned in the supply of heroin during the same period.

El-Nakla has further denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 9, 2024 and January 11, 2024.