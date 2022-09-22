Huddersfield school stabbing: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder

Two grieving women visit the scene where a boy was stabbed yesterday outside of North Huddersfield Trust School.

The 15-year-old was knifed to death about 150 yards from North Huddersfield School Trust in West Yorkshire yesterday afternoon.

The teenager was arrested at an address in Huddersfield, West Yorks, shortly before 5am this morning.

He remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing, led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A chicane road crossing has been cordoned off and an evidence bag was still visible at the scene this morning.

There was just one lonely bunch of flowers at the scene, and a note that reads: "May you fly with the angels. RIP.

"Sorry for your loss Marcia.

"Love Ali Montano."

Afiya Mahmood, 39, who lives nearby said she was working from home and didn't hear anything.

But she was alerted to the incident by her husband and looked out to see the tragic aftermath of the incident.

Speaking through tears near the scene, she said: "I ran upstairs and saw police and paramedics working on him.

"I think it happened further up the road and he came down.

"My friend lives up there and she said forensic officers were there and cordoned off her house.

"It's very distressing, it's shocking.

"In the ten years I've lived here I've never known anything like this on this level."