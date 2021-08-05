Officers received reports of a fire in Househill Park in Glasgow on Wednesday morning, and later confirmed that human remains were found at the scene.

It is understood that Police Scotland are doing door-to-door in Pollok after announcing that the death is being treated as unexplained.

One local woman, who lives close to the park, told The Scotsman on Tuesday she and her neighbours could smell burning and assumed children had been “mucking about”.

Residents who live nearby told how there was a "burning smell" in the air at around 6.30am – an hour before the find.

A source said: "The remains are very badly burnt.

"It could be days before there are answers about who this person is and what has happened to them."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Wednesday, 4 August, officers were called to a report of a fire in Househill Park near Hartstone Road in Glasgow.

“What appears to be human remains were found at the site of the fire. This death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene which is cordoned off and is likely to remain so for some time.

“Additional officers are on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them. If you have information that would help with our enquiries please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0562 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021."

