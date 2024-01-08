Two people appear in court after a man was fatally shot outside the Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on Hogmanay

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay, police have said.

The woman, 33, is the third person to be arrested in connection with the death of Marc Webley, 38.

He was allegedly shot outside the Anchor Inn pub on Granton Crescent in the Granton area of the capital on December 31 at about 11.50pm.

Mr Webley was taken to hospital with a 39-year-old man but died a short time later.

Two people, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of murder on Monday.

They were also accused of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and danger of life.