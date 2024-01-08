Hogmanay shooting: Two people appear in court accused with murdering man shot outside Edinburgh pub

The court appearance comes after a man was fatally shot outside the Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on Hogmanay

Two people have appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was shot outside a pub in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot just before midnight outside the Anchor Inn in West Granton Road, before dying in hospital.

Police Scotland said another man, aged 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but his condition remains unknown. On Monday, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of murder.