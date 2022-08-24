A 54-year-old man has died following a road crash on the M8 near Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involved a single vehicle, a black DAF HGV, which overturned a short distance west of the Hermiston Gait Roundabout about 4pm on Tuesday, 23 August.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His next of kin are aware.

The road was closed for around 12 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and for recovery of the vehicle.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“Our enquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle.