A 54-year-old man has died following a road crash on the M8 near Edinburgh.

Hermiston Gait Roundabout crash: Man, 54, dies after lorry overturns on M8 near Edinburgh
A 54-year-old lorry driver has died after his vehicle overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh.
The incident involved a single vehicle, a black DAF HGV, which overturned a short distance west of the Hermiston Gait Roundabout about 4pm on Tuesday, 23 August.
The driver was rescued from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His next of kin are aware.
The road was closed for around 12 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and for recovery of the vehicle.
Most Popular
Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.
“Our enquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2184 of 23 August.”