Hawick man who bought Glock online to 'protect family' jailed for five years

A FORMER Army reservist who bought a Glock pistol and ammunition from the dark web to “protect” his family has been jailed for five years.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:57 BST

Andrew Williams,48, took delivery of the Glock 19 pistol and 50 rounds of bullets at his home in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, after it was imported from America.

But UK authorities were alerted to the weapon delivery after a US federal special agent, who was inspecting packages leaving America, found the gun concealed in electrical equipment.

Police attended his flat and arrested him on June 8, the day of delivery, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

The High Court in EdinburghThe High Court in Edinburgh
Williams, a NHS student nurse, earlier pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition in breach of firearms legislation.

Yesterday, Lord Tyre told Williams that he’d have to impose an automatic five year sentence - the term given to offenders under strict firearms legislation passed by Parliament.