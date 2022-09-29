Harry Dunn’s alleged killer appears in UK court three years after his death

Anne Sacoolas made an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the United States on Thursday as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched on from the public gallery.

The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

Harry Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, waits as the family speak to the media outside the City of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

At the six-minute hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer Amy Jeffress.

Wearing a blue suit jacket and a spotted scarf, Sacoolas looked straight ahead throughout the hearing.

Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, arrived at court wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.

Sending the case to the Old Bailey, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told the defendant: “I hope you followed most of that.

Harry Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, is consoled after the family spoke to the media outside the City of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“The first thing I have to do is send your case to the crown court.

“I’m going to grant you unconditional bail in this case – that means there are no restrictions from the court on you.”

The chief magistrate told Sacoolas she would be required to appear in person at the Old Bailey.

He said: “That may change because there will be a joint application to allow you to attend by video-link as you have today.

“Do you understand?”

Sacoolas replied: “Yes.”

The chief magistrate told the defendant the application would be decided by the judge at the crown court.

The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.