The body of Amber Gibson was discovered in Cadzow Glen near her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton on Sunday morning.

The 16-year-old – who was also known as Amber Niven – had been reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday, November 26. She is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area around 9.15pm that night and was last seen in Cadzow Street around 9.55pm. Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen around 10.10am on Sunday, prompting a massive response from Police Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, which concentrates on the most serious crimes including murder, said: "Amber's family are absolutely devastated, as would be expected.

Amber Gibson was found murdered near to Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

"Amber was a 16-year-old girl out at 10 o'clock on a Friday night. There is nothing to suggest that she was doing anything different to any girl of that age."

The murder squad officer said a key part of the investigation was to try and find out if Amber knew her attacker.

He said: "Our focus is to understand Amber's last movements so that we can provide answers for her loved ones.

"If we can fill the information from the time she left her home address up until the period she was found.

Moving tributes to Amber were left at the entrance to Cadzow Glen.

"We know Hamilton would have been busy at that time on Friday night.

"Anyone who was in the area - whether they were pedestrians, out shopping, out for the evening or even passing by in their car - if they saw Amber, come forward and provide us with any information of any sightings."

The Cadzow Glen park has been sealed off and there is a large police presence in the area.

Plea for witnesses: Det Supt Raymond Brown and Area Commander Ch Insp Briony Day.

Forensics experts and crime scene examiners spent most of yesterday combing the area for clues. It is understood that a drone may have also been deployed to provide detailed mapping of the scene.

Officers have not revealed if there was any sexual element to Amber’s murder of if they suspect she was killed else where her body deposited in the glen.

Flowers have been laid at the entrance to the park by friends and well-wishers. One moving tribute reads: "To Amber, rest in peace. We will always think of you."

Police also asked anyone with any information about the teenager's death or anyone who believes they saw her between Friday and Sunday to contact them.

Area Commander Ch Insp Briony Daye said: "There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not any risk to other members of the public.Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of 28 November. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.