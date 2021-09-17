Growing concern for welfare of missing Paisley woman

Police Scotland have appealed for the public’s help to find Caitlin Lochrie, from the Green Road area of Paisley.

The 26-year-old was last in contact with her family on the afternoon of Sunday, September 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is 5’6” tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers said they do not know what Caitlyn, who is known to frequent Paisley and Dalry, might be wearing.

A force spokesperson said: “Police and close family members are becoming increasingly concerned for Caitlin’s wellbeing.

“Anyone who has seen Caitlin or knows of her potential whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1301 of September 16.”

A message from the Editor:

Police Scotland have appealed for the public’s help to find Caitlin Lochrie, from the Green Road area of Paisley.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.