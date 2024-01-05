All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Granton shooting: Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Edinburgh on Hogmanay

Arrests have been made after a shooting in Scotland's capital on Hogmanay

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Jan 2024, 08:36 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT
 Comment
A man was shot dead outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve.A man was shot dead outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve.
A man was shot dead outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called around 11.50 pm on Hogmanay following reports that a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident and police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience while enquiries are ongoing. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with further concerns should speak to officers, call 101, or in the case of an emergency, 999.”

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceShootingEmergency services
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.