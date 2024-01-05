Granton shooting: Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Edinburgh on Hogmanay
Arrests have been made after a shooting in Scotland's capital on Hogmanay
Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called around 11.50 pm on Hogmanay following reports that a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.
Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident and police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Graham Grant, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience while enquiries are ongoing. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with further concerns should speak to officers, call 101, or in the case of an emergency, 999.”
