Arrests have been made after a shooting in Scotland's capital on Hogmanay

A man was shot dead outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called around 11.50 pm on Hogmanay following reports that a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident and police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing.