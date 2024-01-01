Police Scotland is investigating reports of a man being shot dead outside an Edinburgh pub, which shut down several streets in the capital on New Years Eve.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Edinburgh on Hogmanay in an incident which left another man seriously injured.

Police Scotland said the fatal shooting in Granton appeared to be a “targeted incident” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It is understood the man, named locally as Marc Webley, was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub where he had been celebrating with friends.

He had previously been convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005.

His former partner Jane Park, the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner, paid tribute to him on social media.

On Monday evening, Police Scotland confirmed they were called to the scene at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve when a gun was fired on Granton Crescent.

The force said a 38-year-old man was later pronounced dead while a 39-year-old is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Police have not yet officially released the name of the deceased man.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”

Webley had been in a relationship with Ms Park – who won £1 million on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013 – until recently, it is understood.

Posting on her Instagram story, she said: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, we spoke yesterday.

“If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

“The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you.”

Forensics were still at the scene on Monday.