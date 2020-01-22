Grangemouth woman threw glass at worker and made sectarian remarks to police

A repeat offender has been placed under supervision and ordered to complete more unpaid work.

The crimes of Charlotte Douglas (24), 121 Claret Road, Grangemouth, span from July 2018 to September of last year.

Douglas’ offences were all committed while she was on bail.

These include damaging a table and chairs, kicking a wall and breaking a window in Valeview, Stenhousemuir on May 3, 2019 and obstructing and struggling violently with police and uttering sectarian remarks towards officers in Valeview the following day.

She also threw a glass at a staff member at The Outside Inn, Larbert on March 1 last year.

She must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work in six months and will be supervised for a year.