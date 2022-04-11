Alan Crawford, 32, of Grangemouth, allegedly assaulted Daniel Friel at Ibrox Stadium on April 3, 2022.

Court papers state Crawford threw a bottle towards Mr Friel causing it to strike his head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge claims this was done to Mr Friel’s severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The start of the second half at Ibrox was delayed as broken glass is removed from Celtic 'keeper Joe Hart's goal. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic later won the match 1-2 with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers netting for the victors.

Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey initially opened the scoring for the hosts.

Crawford made no plea today/yesterday at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was granted bail by Sheriff Iain Fleming.