Three people were arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption at Aintree Racecourse as animal rights activists gathered outside the track before the Grand National Festival’s final day.

A 33-year-old woman from the London area was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, Merseyside Police said.

A 25-year-old woman from London and a man were arrested outside the racecourse later on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

The force said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

A significant police presence was in place ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, with three arrests made linked to a threat of "co-ordinated disruption". PIC: PA/ The Jockey Club/Aintree Racecourse.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

It comes after climate and animal rights group Animal Rising announced plans to scale fences and enter the track – with up to 300 activists – to prevent the race from starting.

Activists also said they would block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

About 30 animal rights protesters gathered outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday morning.

The annual Grand National race is set to start at 5.15pm.

Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: “I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides. The race has to stop. Today and forever.”

Claudia Penna Rojas, from the same group, said: “We will be slow marching around the perimeter and at some point we may peacefully try to make our way towards the track, again to prevent this race from happening because we know horses are being harmed.”

She added that if activists did get onto the track it would not be while horses were running because they did not want to put them in danger.

One horse has died at the Grand National Festival – Envoye Special, ridden by James King – after it fell in the Foxhunters’ Chase just after 4pm on Thursday.

It is the 60th horse to die at Aintree in the past 23 years.