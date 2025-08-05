A car was driven into Lifestyle Express on two separate occasions.

Four men have been charged after two separate incidents involving a car being driven into a Gourock shop front.

On Thursday, February 27, a driver reversed their car into Lifestyle Express on Tower Drive.

Bricklayers were called in to repair the front of the shop following the incident and the store was forced to close for the day.

Then, less than a month later, the same shop was struck by a car for the second time on Sunday, March 16.

Bricklayers were called in to repair the front of the shop following the incident. | John Devlin

The four men, who are aged, 33, 31, 29 and 24, have now been arrested and charged in connection.

All four men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.