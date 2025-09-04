A woman fled the scene following the alleged incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault against a shopkeeper in Glenrothes.

Police received reports of a woman “caught stealing and subsequently assaulting staff” at a post office and convenience store within the town at around 7.17am on Thursday, August 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the woman fled the scene following the alleged incident.

On Wednesday, September 3, police arrested and charged a 46-year-old woman in connection with “theft by shoplifting and assault against a retail worker”.

She is now due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A 46-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection.

PC Sweeney, from Glenrothes North Community Team, said: "We fully appreciate the concern and upset that this incident has caused locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our shopkeepers are an integral part of our communities and should be free to carry out their work without fear of attack.

“We want to assure you that we take these crimes seriously and deal with them robustly.”