Glen Prosen dog theft: Two dogs stolen in Angus during broad daylight robbery

Tayside police are currently investigating a break-in to a premises in Glen Prosen on Thursday during which two dogs were stolen.

By Liam Smillie
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:05 pm
The theft was carried out in broad daylight, somewhere between 2pm-5pm on Thursday the 19th.

Dog theft has risen dramatically in the last year. A recent study by Dog Lost shows dog thefts have risen by 170%, with only 1% of these cases ever going to court.

Other items stolen included a leaf-blower and assorted tools.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crime and in particular for information on a white van Transit-type van with noticeable rust spots that was spotted in the area around the time of the break-in.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference for the case is incident 2392 of 19th August.

