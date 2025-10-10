Glasgow crime: Walter Smith statue 'set on fire' outside Ibrox as Rangers condemn 'shameful’ behaviour
An investigation has been launched after a video circulated online showed a statue of late Rangers manager Walter Smith on fire.
Officers confirmed they received a report of “fire damage” to the statue on Edmiston Drive outside Ibrox Stadium around 9.15am on Friday.
Police have said enquiries were at an early stage.
A Rangers spokesperson has said: “Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour.
“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition.”
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Friday, October 10, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage.”