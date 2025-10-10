A Rangers spokesperson said the club ‘strongly condemns’ the ‘shameful’ behaviour.

An investigation has been launched after a video circulated online showed a statue of late Rangers manager Walter Smith on fire.

Officers confirmed they received a report of “fire damage” to the statue on Edmiston Drive outside Ibrox Stadium around 9.15am on Friday.

Police have said enquiries were at an early stage.

A Rangers spokesperson has said: “Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition.”

