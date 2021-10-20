The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19, on Langside Road.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct following the dangerous situation.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Scotland’s Community Safety Minister, Ash Regan, has warned that “a small number of people” using fireworks inappropriately risk endangering other people and can have a “distressing effect in their communities".

Lyndsay McDade, the national youth projects coordinator for Fearless, said: “It’s incredibly important that young people keep themselves safe and know the dangers of fireworks.

“The period around Bonfire Night can be a time of much anxiety and fear for some people as a direct result of fireworks misuse and instances of anti-social behaviour.”

