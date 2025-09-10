Tony Ferns sustained fatal stab wounds during the attack.

Four men have been jailed after the murder of a man in Glasgow.

Tony Ferns, aged 33, was in his car on Crebar Street in Thornliebank at around 10pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019, having just given his girlfriend a lift home when he was violently assaulted.

He sustained fatal stab wounds.

Despite his serious injuries, he managed to drive to his home in nearby Roukenburn Street.

Paramedics were called but he died a short time later.

Craig Colquhoun, 39, Joseph McCulloch, 50, Raymond Platt, 56, and Robert Park, 69, were found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Raymond Platt was sentenced to 23 years, Craig Colquhoun and Robert Park to 20 years and Joseph McCulloch to 18 years.

Four men have been convicted of murder. | Police Scotland

Detective chief inspector Ally Semple, senior investigating officer, said: “Tony had just dropped his girlfriend off at her flat when he was attacked.

“He made it home where he died.

“This was witnessed by his mother and his girlfriend who were both left devastated by what they saw that day.

“Our thoughts are with them, other family members and friends of Tony. I hope they now feel some kind of closure that justice has been done.”

More than 1100 people spoken to during investigation

“The attack was planned and this conviction sends a strong message that those involved in such crimes will face the consequences of their callous and cowardly actions,” he added.

“This was a complex investigation spanning several years with more than 1100 people spoken to, many hours of CCTV footage examined, and painstaking analytical work conducted.