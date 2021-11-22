The robbery happened on a footpath near Linden Street, Glasgow at around 10.20am on Friday.

The woman victim was walking along the footpath when a man ran at her from behind, grabbed and pulled her handbag which caused her to fall to the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was ‘extremely shaken’, but did not require medical treatment, according to Police Scotland.

The robbery happened on a footpath near Linden Street, Glasgow at around 10.20am on Friday.

The suspect is described as male, approximately five foot eight inches tall, of skinny build and was wearing dark clothing and black trainers.

Police have launched an appeal to find out the identity of the man responsible.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan to help with their enquiries.

Any motorists with dashcam footage in the area at the time are urged to contact the police.

Constable Sarah-Lee MacFarlane, from the Community Investigation Unit at Govan is appealing for information. She said: “We are carrying out enquiries to identify the man responsible for this robbery.

"I would urge any local residents or dog walkers who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

"Also, I would ask any motorists with dashcam footage who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact police.“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan through 101 with reference 0007 of 19 November.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.