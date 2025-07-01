Glasgow crime: Rapist jailed for 13 years after abusing eight vulnerable young girls
A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after being convicted of offences including rape, sexual offences and stalking.
Gary MacPherson, 58, abused vulnerable young girls between 2005 and 2022 in Paisley, Glasgow and Orlando.
The majority of his eight victims were children when the abuse began and it then continued into adulthood. The youngest child was six-years-old.
On Monday at the High Court in Paisley, MacPherson was given a 17-year extended sentence with 13 years in custody.
This is following a trial on May 12 where MacPherson, of Saltcoats, was found guilty of 22 charges including rape.
He committed the crimes at multiple locations including at his former home in Paisley.
The prosecution led evidence from the victims which detailed a pattern of offending behaviour by the accused as he tried to gain their trust.
MacPherson kitted his home out with things that children enjoy including a pool, a hot tub, a cinema room, a trampoline and various pets.
He lured in one of the victims after sending her messages about his dog Bonnie on social media. He also told several of the victims not to disclose the abuse as they would get him into trouble.
The offending also included taking pictures of the girls without their consent and stalking behaviour.
MacPherson’s name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Non-harassment orders, banning MacPherson from contacting or attempting to contact seven of the victims, were also granted for an indefinite period.
Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences Fiona Kirkby said: “Gary MacPherson inflicted unimageable trauma as he systematically moved from victim to victim.
“The evidence led by our specialist prosecutor demonstrated a clear pattern of grooming behaviour that allowed him to gain access to these children.
“It is thanks to them reporting their experiences that MacPherson will now face the consequences of his depraved actions while also protecting others from harm.
“This prosecution sends a clear message to those who commit this type of offending - you cannot hide from justice, and we will do everything within our power to ensure you are held accountable.
“I would urge anyone affected by sexual abuse to report it, regardless of how long ago it took place.
“You will be listened to and supported as we seek to protect communities in Scotland by prosecuting those responsible.”