He is due to be seen at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, 10 December. Police have said a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “Serious Crime Prevention Orders are used to protect the public by preventing, restricting or disrupting a person’s involvement in serious crime by imposing requirements that they must comply with for the duration of the order. Any breach of is a serious criminal offence.

“This arrest highlights our commitment to tackling serious, organised criminality and the robust way we will continue to manage these orders imposed by the courts, which help limit offending and our protect our communities.

“I would urge anyone with information about those involved in organised crime to work with Police Scotland and contact us on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Police have arrested and charged a man for breaches of a court order imposed upon him.