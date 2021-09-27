Despite fearing for their safety, no employees were injured in the incident which happened on Balmore Road in the Milton area of Glasgow at around 12.30am today.

After they stole the cigarettes and money the men were seen heading in the direction of Ashgill Road.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help with the investigation.

Both of the suspects were white and thought to be about 30-years-old.

One of them was described as stocky and average height and was wearing a light grey hooded top with a blue logo and dark grey Nike jogging bottoms.

He had on black trainers, a black skip cap, black gloves and a black face mask.

The second was again, average height, but has been described as slim-built. He was wearing a black rain jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with a red and white vertical stripe down the side and a blue and white face mask.

Detective Constable Fiona MacKenzie, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a terrifying experience that left a member of staff fearing for her safety.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area both before and after the incident to get in touch.

"Similarly, if you have dash-cam footage that may help with our investigation then please contact us.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0085 of Monday, September 27.

